CN2 Today Pets of The Week – Coralbell & Thomas

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – On this June 7th edition of CN2 Today’s Pets of the Week, Humane Society of York County‘s Marybeth introduces us to Corabell and Thomas

This gorgeous girl is Coralbell. They estimate her age to be about 2 years old. and came in as an owner surrender at no fault of her own. She is petite, stunning and loveable. She has already stolen the hearts of all she meets. She enjoys the company of other feline friends. She is spayed, micro chipped, vaccinated and tested.

If Coralbell melts your heart, call today to make an appointment to meet her 803-802-0309

This handsome boy is Thomas. He came into the HSYC as a stray and has been with us 176 days too long. Rescue life is not for Thomas as he has some anxiety, and it takes him a little bit to calm down. Thomas is estimated to be a little over 4.5 years old. They estimate his type to be a Tree Walker Coonhound. These hounds love to please their people, but they also have a stubborn, independent streak. Thomas is neutered, vaccinated, micro chipped & tested. At about 30 pounds, Thomas is just the right size!

If either of these pets melt your heart as she has done ours, call The Human Society at (803) 802-0902 today to book an appointment.