CN2 Today, October 3rd

Happy Wednesday! On CN2 Today we are learning more about the family of Yolanda Robinson from our Alexandria Savage. Yolanda died in a fatal house fire in Rock Hill over the weekend. Many people in the community are coming together to help the family. Also the Animal Shelter of York County is holding a big adoption event this weekend! And its time for Halloween! We are in downtown Lancaster as many are creating some fun and spooky scarecrows! And looking for a good movie to go see? We have you covered! All that and more on CN2 Today!

