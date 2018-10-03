CN2 Today, October 3rd

Happy Wednesday!  On CN2 Today we are learning more about the family of Yolanda Robinson from our Alexandria Savage. Yolanda died in a fatal house fire in Rock Hill over the weekend.  Many people in the community are coming together to help the family.  Also the Animal Shelter of York County is holding a big adoption event this weekend!  And its time for Halloween!  We are in downtown Lancaster as many are creating some fun and spooky scarecrows!  And looking for a good movie to go see?  We have you covered!  All that and more on CN2 Today!

Other Articles You Might Find Interesting:

Cereal Drive at Piedmont Medical Center

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR