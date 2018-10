Happy Friday and happy birthday to CN2! On CN2 Today we have some birthday fun. Plus we take you inside of the Rock Hill Fire Department Museum and show you why its such a great place to host your next party! Plus we are making some spooky Halloween crafts in the studio with Macaroni Kid Fort Mill! And its Freaky Friday! We take you inside the Chester County Sheriff’s Office and show you how its turned into a haunted house for the community!

