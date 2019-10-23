CN2 Today – October 23rd

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) On CN2 Today host, Renee O’Neil and reporter, Indira Eskieva talk about The Walls that Heals that is now being put up in Rock Hill. Plus, its time for Spooky Science at the Museum of York County! And United Way of York County joins us in the studio to talk about its Holiday Partners Program. And Jenna Woods joins us for what’s playing at the movies!