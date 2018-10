Happy Monday! On CN2 Today we have all of your Friday night football highlights with sports reporter, Morgan Cox. Plus we take you inside Active Shooter Training with the Rock Hill Police Department. And learn how you can face your fears this weekend at the Museum of York County! And Its Piedmont Medical Center Today! We are learning about the Oncology department within Piedmont. All of that and more right here!

Other Articles You Might Find Interesting: CN2 Today, August 29th

On CN2 Today our Renee O'Neil is back after maternity leave!...