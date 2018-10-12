CN2 Today, October 12th

Happy Friday! Indira Eskieva joining Renee O’Neil on the show today! On CN2 Today Laurabree Monday tells us more about a STEAM Festival coming to Rock Hill! And we speak to some of the Rock Hill Firefighters who responded to the fatal house fire where mother, Yolanda Robinson sadly died. We learn about a program within the department that works to make sure firefighters are okay mentally after such tragic calls. Plus a local non-profit, Growing Home Southeast is holding a program to strengthen families in our community! And its Freaky Friday!! Alexandria Savage takes us on a tour of The 901 Nightmare!

