Happy Friday! On CN2 Today we update you on our CN2 Fitness Journey! Plus who is ready for some competitive drawing with the Arts Council of York County?! And we all know the holidays can bring on stress. We talk to experts at Piedmont Medical Center on how to deal with holiday stress! Plus Thanksgiving is the busiest travel day of the year. The York County Library has some tips to keep your children occupied on those long road trips!

Other Articles You Might Find Interesting: OrthoCarolina - The Free Workout!