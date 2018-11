Happy Wednesday! On CN2 Today find out more about local events coming up this weekend and what’s playing at the movies. Plus its What’s Cooking Wednesday! Chef Carol Green with Taste of Healing making a very unique dish for Thanksgiving! And we take you to a local organic farm in Chester County called Wild Hope Farm! All of that and more right here on CN2 Today.

