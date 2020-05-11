CN2 Today – Monday, May 11th

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) On the show host Renee O’Neil and anchor Lucas McFadden talk about National Eat Whatever You Want Day as many restaurants plan to reopen for dine-in today! Plus, see how the city of Tega Cay is making sure high school seniors in the community feel supported and loved during this pandemic.

We also have your cats of the week from the Humane Society of York County!

Later in the show we head out to Tatanka Bison Ranch in York County. You will learn how the ranch started and why the owner wanted to bring it right to York County.

Plus, a Tubberware representative and teacher surprised firefighters with a special gift. She had no idea she would be getting a surprised herself!