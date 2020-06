ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) On CN2 Today host Renee O’Neil and reporter Sarah Obeid chat about National Say Something Nice Day. Plus, remember the 809 race car? It made it to victory lane!

And more than 2,000 people gathered for a peaceful protest in Rock Hill over the weekend. Pastor C.T. Kirk who organized the event shares his thoughts on the protest.

Later in the show learn about a mobile coffee trailer in Chester County, heat safety and Digger’s Book Club is back!