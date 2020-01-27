CN2 Today – Monday, January 27th

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) On CN2 Today host Renee O’Neil and sports reporter Morgan Cox are wearing what they love for the Great Kindness Challenge to raise money for the Salvation Army youth programs. Plus, we are remembering the life and legacy of Koby Bryant and all who lost their lives in a helicopter crash over the weekend. Later on in the show we learn about a Teacher Recruitment Fair in Chester County and more!