CN2 Today – Mental Health Minute w/ NAMI Piedmont Tri-County

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – On this month’s edition of Mental Health Minute with NAMI Piedmont Tri-County, Executive Director, Robert White sits down with CN2 Today host Renee O’Neil to share more of how the non-profit is growing as the need for mental health services continues to grow.

White announced the organization plans to open a center in Lancaster on March 28th. The open house will be at 11 AM at 114 Williams Street, Lancaster.

White also talked about recent meetings NAMI and other community stakeholders have been attending to learn more about the need for more mental health crisis stabilization beds in South Carolina.

Plus, there are several upcoming fundraisers set to support NAMI Piedmont Tri-County.