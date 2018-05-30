CN2 Today, May 30th Show

On CN2 Today we have all the details on the York County Library’s Summer Learning Challenge! Plus we are taking the time to honor the late Cindy Johnson. Cindy was a teacher with the Rock Hill School District for more than 30 years. She passed away in November, 2017. Her husband established the Cindy McDaniel Johnson Endowed Scholarship at Winthrop University in her honor. We talk to her husband and more about her impact on students. And its Entertainment with Jenna! We have all of your weekend entertainment and movie details coming up!

