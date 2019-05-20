CN2 Today, May 22nd

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) On CN2 Today we have a furry friend in the studio along with Marybeth Knapp from the Humane Society of York County to talk about their upcoming Paws for Life event. Plus, we head out to the York County Animal Shelter to talk about National Rescue Dog Day! And as we get closer to Memorial Day we learn why one Rock Hill woman is giving back to those who served our country. Plus, on PMC Today we are talking about Stroke Awareness.