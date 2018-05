We are rocking this morning on CN2 Today! Local band, Revelry Soul joins us on set to sing one of their hits and talk about how they just recorded their first record! Plus we learn more about a big event coming up this weekend to support legal blindness and invisible illnesses. And its starting to be travel season! We have an expert travel agent in the studio talking about some tips to make sure you have the best vacation yet!

