FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) On this edition of CN2 Today we head out to Fort Mill to talk about the Downtown Strawberry Jam! The event is taking place tonight from 6 PM until 9 PM on Fort Mill’s Main Street. This is one way to kick off the 2019 S.C. Strawberry Festival!

Other Articles You Might Find Interesting: CN2 Newscast 4/29/19

Are you looking for something fun to do? Watch the video...