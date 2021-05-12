CN2 Today – May 12th Show

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) On this week’s edition of CN2 Today Southern Alfresco is a new business that offers custom picnics and charcuterie boards! The owner Tiffany Burket joins hosts Renee O’Neil for an epic picnic in the grass!

Plus, Wild Birds Unlimited shows us just what to buy to keep birds safe and coming back this season!

And local farmers markets are opened for the season. Jillian Clinton with South Carolina DHEC shows us some easy and healthy recipes to make with those local fruits and vegetables!

Also, Lancaster’s Red Rose Festival is back this year with live music, a car show, fireworks and more!