CN2 Today, March 7th

Today’s edition of CN2 Today features a Rock Hill woman who is training to get her pilot license! We are highlighting her story of overcoming fear as we head into International Women’s Day! Also country artist, Jo Dee Messina will be in concert this weekend in Lancaster. We will tell you where you can get your ticket! Plus we are going inside of a new business in downtown Fort Mill and a popular reading festival is back in town. Watch the entire show to see it all!