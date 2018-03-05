CN2 Today, March 5th

This morning on CN2 Today we are highlighting Quilt of Valor for veterans. Plus we are in Chester where an old motel has now been transformed into a home called Center of Hope for women who are trying to get back on their feet! Also its that time of year again for the Upscale WeeSale! We are taking you inside to see all the deals for the upcoming sale! Make sure to watch by clicking the link below. Also we are now on air! Make sure to watch on Comporium channel 1102 at 11:30!