ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) On CN2 Today we introduce you to a Lancaster woman who is shaving her head for childhood cancer awareness. Plus, The Woman’s Club of Rock Hill is teaching us how to play some of the classic board games we all remember! And Its Piedmont Medical Center Today! We are getting an inside look of the New Attitude Room for cancer survivors. All that and more on CN2 Today!

Other Articles You Might Find Interesting: CN2 at the Movies - Serenity - The Kid Who Would Be King

THRILLING DRAMA OR FAMILY ADVENTURE? CN2 at the Movies is...