ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) On CN2 Today Renee O’Neil takes you out to the Rock Hill BMX Supercross Track for the USA BMX Carolina Nationals taking place all weekend. Plus we learn about how the Children’s Attention Home is holding many events for Child Abuse Prevention Month. Also on Ask the Pharmacist with Carolina Pharmacy we learn about CBD Oil for pets! And on Fitness Friday we hit the trails at Anne Springs Close Greenway for the upcoming Blue Star Blitz.

