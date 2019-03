MCCONNELLS, S.C. ( CN2 TODAY) On CN2 Today Renee O’Neil and Lucas bring us the latest from our Special Olympic athletes who are now home! Plus we take you down on the farm at Historic Brattonsville for its upcoming Children’s Day on the Farm. And we also learn about the upcoming Humanities Festival that’s coming right here to York County! Its also Piedmont Medical Center Today and we are learning about the SILS Hysterectomy procedure.

Other Articles You Might Find Interesting: CN2 Today, October 3rd

Happy Wednesday! On CN2 Today we are learning more about th...