ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) On this Friday we have a furry friend in the studio for National Puppy Day and to talk about the upcoming grand opening for the first no-kill facility in Lancaster County! Also the city of Chester is getting its first activity center! And Carowinds opens for the season the weekend! We take you on a ride on Copperhead Strike!

