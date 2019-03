YORK COUNTY, S.C. ( CN2 TODAY) On CN2 Today we head out to Bush n Vine Farm for the 1st day of spring! Owners tell us about their strawberries and other crops coming this spring! We also take you inside a unique arts and photography studio in downtown York! Also learn how you can honor veterans at an upcoming Quilts of Valor Ceremony. And horror movie fans get ready for this week’s Entertainment with Jenna Woods!

