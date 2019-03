ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) On CN2 Today Renee O’Neil and Lucas McFadden bring you the latest happenings in our area! Plus we learn more about the Miss Amazing Pageant that will be this weekend! And the Andrew Jackson High School Women’s Ensemble perform for us before their big trip to Disney. Also on Piedmont Medical Center Today we talk Colon Cancer Awareness.

