CN2 Today, March 15th

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) On CN2 Today we start the show in Lancaster at North Elementary School where the Warriors of AniKituhwa dance group preforms for us as part of Native American Studies Week! Plus Lancaster is going green for St. Patrick’s Day. We take you to the Craft Stand where the owners are getting ready for a big block party! Also on this week’s edition of Ask the pharmacist we talk to leaders at Carolina Pharmacy about the difference between chain pharmacies and locally owned pharmacies. And on Fitness Friday we try a new workout called Silks at New Attitude Performing Acts Center.