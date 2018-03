CN2 Today, March 14th

On CN2 Today we are learning all about the upcoming Clover St. Patrick’s Day Festival! Also we have all of your weekend entertainment! Plus, did you know its Colon Cancer Awareness Month? A local center is opening its doors to raise awareness about Colon Cancer. And who is ready for some Irish food? We are inside Six Pence Pub in Baxter Village as it gets ready for the big day!