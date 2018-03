CN2 Today, March 12th

On CN2 Today we have Fort Mill school leaders on the set to talk about school safety! We are also inside Nichols Store Inc. in York County learning more about Premier Body Armor and how it could protect your loved on in an active shooter situation. Plus its National Grow a Plant Day! We are talking with the experts about how to have a great garden this spring season!

