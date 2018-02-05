CN2 Today Launches! Watch our Midday Show here!

February 5th is a big day here in the CN2 Newsroom! We are launching a midday program on CN2.com first. In March it will also be on air Channel 1103 Only on Comporium. Tune it to watch a big baby announcement (it’s a …), plus we catch up with some Fit Moms and learn more about Heart Month! Then more news on CN2 tonight at 6! CN2 Today is back Wednesday at 11:30 with a new CN2 Today show! Let us know what you think at news@cn2.com.