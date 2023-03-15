CN2 Today – Kitten Baby Shower this Weekend

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – A baby shower is happening this weekend for baby kittens!

The Humane Society of York County says they are already preparing for the influx of kittens that usually arrive this time of year brings.

In preparation for these sweet babies Executive Director of the Humane Society of York County Marybeth Knapp says they are in need of several items.

Kitten Baby Shower

Saturday, March 18th

1 PM – 4 PM

Humane Society of York County

8177 Regent Parkway, Suite 103

Fort Mill

Marybeth says Sadly some kittens will arrive after being taken from their mother way to soon, or if they had lost their mother, so they are asking for Gerber Chicken & Turkey Baby Food as well. Again that shower is from 1 until 4 pm at the York County Humane Society.