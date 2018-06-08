CN2 Today, June 8th Show

Happy Friday! On CN2 Today we sit down with Fort Mill Police to talk about their big Summer Safety Day coming up next week! Plus Do you know what kind of sunscreen to buy to really protect you from those dangerous rays? We talk to the experts from Piedmont Medical Center about the dangers of the sun and the importance of sun screen. Also there’s a lot going on in the city of Rock Hill this summer including Movies at Fountain Park, it starts tonight! Plus its Fitness Friday! Lucas McFadden explains how riding roller-coasters can actually help you burn calories. All that and more on CN2 Today!

Other Articles You Might Find Interesting: Tara Luebbe - Fort Mill Author

Local Fort Mill Author Tara Luebbe sits down with CN2's ...