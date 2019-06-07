CN2 Today – June 7th

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) On CN2 Today we open the show at Kings Cutz Barbershop in Rock Hill to talk about how boys 6 to 18 can get a free haircut on Monday, June 10th. This is an effort to stop violence in our community. Plus, we preview an upcoming Karate Tournament! And on Ask the Pharmacist we learn about the importance of sunscreen. Plus, the city of Rock Hill is opening its pools for the summer!