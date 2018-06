On CN2 Today we have butterflies on set with us to preview the Amazing Butterflies Family Day at the Museum of York County this weekend! Plus we have a very special family in the studio that is in need of a wheelchair van. Make sure to watch the inspiring story and how you can help! Plus we have all your entertainment for the weekend and what movies are playing! Make sure to watch the show!

Other Articles You Might Find Interesting: CN2 Today, March 28th

On today's show we are honoring American Red Cross volunteer...