CN2 Today – June 21st

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) On CN2 Today we head out to Fountain Park to talk about the upcoming Juneteenth event taking place tonight and Saturday! Plus, if you are thinking about traveling overseas, we have safety tips for you. And on Ask the Pharmacist we learn about the importance of vaccines and a new Shingles Vaccine. And if you’re looking for a way to give back, learn how you can join the South Carolina State Armory.
Top Story
Possible Bond Referendum Discussion w/ Chester Co. Schools
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) New changes and upgrades could be coming to the Chester County School District if school leaders have it their...