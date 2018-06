Happy Friday! On CN2 Today its National Donut Day! We have the places that are giving away FREE treats! Plus the Quilts of Valor Foundation in Rock Hill is setting up a really neat display. We have all the details on how you can come check it out! And Piedmont Medical Center is holding its Cereal Drive again! Plus its already time for the Ag & Art Tour! Those in Lancaster are telling us the perfect places to visit on the tours!

Other Articles You Might Find Interesting: CN2 Today, March 30th

This Friday on CN2 Today we are highlighting a big event com...