Happy Friday! On CN2 Today we take you behind the scenes and show you what really goes into being a professional photographer as we follow a local photographer around on a maternity shoot! Plus Sunday is Father’s Day! If you need any last minute gift ideas we have you covered! All that and more on CN2 Today!

Other Articles You Might Find Interesting: CN2 Today, April 6th Show

On CN2 Today our Kathryn Andreoli is filling in for Renee O'...