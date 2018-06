On CN2 Today we have all of your primary election results! Plus a local horse riding center is taking it all the way to the Special Olympics this weekend! We catch up with the riders as they practice! Plus June is National Fresh Fruits and Veggies Month! We take you to a farm to learn more about how you can cook with fresh produce! And its entertainment and movie time with Jenna! Find out what’s playing this weekend and what activities are taking place around the tri-county!

Other Articles You Might Find Interesting: CN2 Today, April 25th Show

On CN2 Today its Denim Day in support of Sexual Assault Awar...