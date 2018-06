Happy Monday! On CN2 Today our friends with SC Highway Patrol join us in the studio to talk about the 100 Deadly Days of Summer and tips to stay safe while traveling this season. Plus did you know Governor Henry McMaster recently signed a Pregnancy Accommodations Act? We have a local doctor in to explain what it means for pregnant women and new moms in the workforce. And its a Father’s Day story you have to watch! All that and more on CN2 Today!

