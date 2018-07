Happy Monday! On today’s edition of CN2 Today, we learn more about the new Indian Land Service Center and how it’s going to make life easier for resident. Plus, the county’s engineer tells us the importance of having stormwater management as we brush up on our science. Afterwards, we head to Fort Mill as Indian food guru and cooking instructor Santhoshi Radhakrishnan welcomes us into her come. She shares some easy and tasty recipes with us! Lets get this week started right!

Other Articles You Might Find Interesting: Cereal Drive at Piedmont Medical Center