It’s a musical Monday on CN2 Today! We open today with live music from local musicians and then hear about the Gospel Festival they will be performing at this Saturday in Rock Hill. Afterwards, we spend an incredible day at the Inn Upon Moon River Plantation and Bed & Breakfast. There, we learn the story of how the owners once ran a popular blues club in Florida, and how that journey led them to Chester.

Other Articles You Might Find Interesting: CN2 Today, March 19th

On CN2 Today we have representative Raye Felder joining us o...