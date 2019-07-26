CN2 Today – July 26th

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) On CN2 Today its Christmas in July in Fort Mill as volunteers pass out school supplies for families in need. Also we learn more about KARE in Kershaw and how it continues to give back tot he community. Plus, we learn about an event in Lancaster that is working to fight youth violence. And on Fitness Friday Morgan Cox shows us some yoga moves at Anne Springs Close Greenway.
