CN2 Today! July 25th, 2018

We’re celebrating the last Wednesday of July with an all new episode of CN2 Today. First up, South Carolina’s 5th Congressional District candidate Archie Parnell answers some of our questions and shares his thoughts on the latest news from the Oval Office. Then for What’s Cooking Wednesday, we stop by El Molcajete in Rock Hill for authentic Mexican food. We also hear from a young woman who was bullied for years and suffered domestic violence, using her difficult past to uplift other young women. Finally, we learn about the latest movies out in theatres for Entertainment with Jenna!