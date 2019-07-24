CN2 Today – July 24th

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) On CN2 Today we take the show on the road and head to the Anne Springs Close Greenway to learn more about its new welcome center, The Greenway Gateway! Then we stay in Fort Mill and learn about the Second Mile Camp put on by SON Ministry! And on What’s Cooking Wednesday Mary with the Community Cafe makes her famous ice cream cake. Plus, Jenna Woods brings us the latest of what’s playing at the movies!