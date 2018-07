On this edition of CN2 Today, we sit down with Congressman Ralph Norman and touch on all things from family to politics. Afterwards, we hear the story of a woman who battled severe depression and is now on a mission to promote mental health awareness. Then we hear the story of how a coroner’s Facebook post helped reunite a deceased mother with the children she had not seen in three decades.

Other Articles You Might Find Interesting: Summer Safety Day in Fort Mill Preview