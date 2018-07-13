CN2 Today July 13th!

Lots happening in our latest CN2 Today Show! We visit with a new friend from Macaroni Kid and learn how to stay connected on family happenings. Visit with April Joplin – the Art Manager for the City of Lancaster who unveils their new concert line up! Friends with the Arts Council of York County are in the studio to chat about why you’ll be seeing more artwork lining different alleys around town – plus we head out to the Springfield Golf Course to learn more about work being done – they say about 2-3 more weeks before they can open. Hope you enjoy!