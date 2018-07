On this edition of CN2 Today, we talk about the special mayoral election in Lancaster, the new mayor and why there is a possibility he could lose his seat in November. After that, we head to Hartland’s Bar and Restaurant here in Rock Hill and learn all about there menu! We also sit down with an incredible young man who could graduate with a 2-year college degree the same year he graduates from high school. And, finally, we look at the movies hitting theaters this weekend!

