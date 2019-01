Its Wednesday and its National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day! On CN2 Today we are honoring our officers! Plus we are learning more about Restaurant Week York County! We also sit down with author and first black female graduate of the United States Naval Academy, Janie Mines to talk about her book No Coincidences. And its Entertainment with Jenna Woods! We are learning more about the movies coming out this weekend!

Other Articles You Might Find Interesting: Keystone's Chocolate Extravaganza!