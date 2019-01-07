CN2 Today, January 7th

Happy Monday! On CN2 Today Laurabree Monday is back from vacation and brings us some of her fun Disney trip! Plus we take you inside of the new Cherry Road Elementary school! And we are taking the time to get to know some of our police officers as we get ready to celebrate National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day later this week! And do you need a good book to read this winter? The York County Library has you covered! It is also Piedmont Medical Center Today! Experts are showing us how to navigate through their website!

