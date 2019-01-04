CN2 Today, January 4th

Its Friday! On CN2 Today Lucas McFadden and Renee O’Neil are bringing you the news of the day including a preview from the York County Sheriff’s Office of a 3-part series on the shooting that killed Detective Mike Doty and injured other officers last January. Plus we are learning about upcoming concerts in historic York! And we are talking with leaders of the non-profit, A New Creation which helps victims of Human Trafficking. Its also Fitness Friday! Morgan Cox is showing us some ideas to keep us fit in the new year!

