Happy Wednesday! On CN2 Today we talk with leaders at the York County Sheriff’s Office about putting together the documentary series on the shooting that killed Det. Mike Doty and injured other officers. Its also What’s Cooking Wednesday! We take you inside The Flipside Restaurant to see what’s cooking for York County Restaurant Week! Plus Jenna Woods lets us know what’s playing at the movies!

Other Articles You Might Find Interesting: Shopping Local at Merle Norman of Rock Hill